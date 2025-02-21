Insider Sale: EVP of $AMGN Sells 8,711 Shares

Esteban Santos, the EVP of $AMGN, sold 8,711 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $2,550,903. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 71,546 shares of this class of $AMGN stock.
$AMGN Insider Trading Activity
$AMGN insiders have traded $AMGN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M REESE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,936 shares for an estimated $10,233,747.
- JONATHAN P GRAHAM (EVP & Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold 25,045 shares for an estimated $7,341,122
- MURDO GORDON (EVP, Global Commercial Ops) sold 8,771 shares for an estimated $2,585,644
- ESTEBAN SANTOS (EVP, Operations) sold 8,711 shares for an estimated $2,550,903
- DEREK MILLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,024 shares for an estimated $593,933.
- NANCY A. GRYGIEL (SVP & CCO) sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $483,807
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,171 institutional investors add shares of $AMGN stock to their portfolio, and 1,440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 6,029,058 shares (+1292.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,571,413,677
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 4,446,206 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,158,859,131
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 3,495,503 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $911,067,901
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 2,672,975 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $696,684,204
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,379,427 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $620,173,853
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,903,289 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,073,244
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,807,767 shares (+1086.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $471,176,390
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AMGN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMGN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 09/17.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.