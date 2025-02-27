Insider Sale: EVP of $ALV Sells 1,192 Shares

Christian Swahn, the EVP of $ALV, sold 1,192 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $117,751. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,835 shares of this class of $ALV stock.

$ALV Insider Trading Activity

$ALV insiders have traded $ALV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKAEL BRATT (President and CEO) sold 5,760 shares for an estimated $569,691

FREDRIK WESTIN (EVP Finance and CFO) sold 1,803 shares for an estimated $178,839

MAGNUS JARLEGREN (President, Autoliv Europe) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $127,394

CHRISTIAN SWAHN (EVP, Supply Chain Management) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $117,751

PER JONAS JADEMYR (EVP Quality and Proj. Mgmt) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637

MIKAEL HAGSTROM (VP, Corporate Control) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637

KEVIN FOX (President, Autoliv Americas) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,477

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $ALV stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.