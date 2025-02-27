Insider Sale: EVP of $ALV Sells 1,192 Shares

Christian Swahn, the EVP of $ALV, sold 1,192 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $117,751. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,835 shares of this class of $ALV stock.
$ALV Insider Trading Activity
$ALV insiders have traded $ALV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIKAEL BRATT (President and CEO) sold 5,760 shares for an estimated $569,691
- FREDRIK WESTIN (EVP Finance and CFO) sold 1,803 shares for an estimated $178,839
- MAGNUS JARLEGREN (President, Autoliv Europe) sold 1,289 shares for an estimated $127,394
- CHRISTIAN SWAHN (EVP, Supply Chain Management) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $117,751
- PER JONAS JADEMYR (EVP Quality and Proj. Mgmt) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637
- MIKAEL HAGSTROM (VP, Corporate Control) sold 401 shares for an estimated $39,637
- KEVIN FOX (President, Autoliv Americas) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,477
$ALV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $ALV stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 641,895 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,203,332
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 519,239 shares (-88.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,699,425
- LIND VALUE II APS removed 383,609 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,978,688
- FIL LTD added 351,876 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,002,450
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 284,002 shares (+67.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,636,547
- PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD added 282,769 shares (+70.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,520,904
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 274,541 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,749,200
