Insider Sale: EVP of $AEIS Sells 1,061 Shares

Paul R Oldham, the EVP of $AEIS, sold 1,061 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $132,625. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,787 shares of this class of $AEIS stock.

$AEIS Insider Trading Activity

$AEIS insiders have traded $AEIS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK BALL sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $384,545

LANESHA MINNIX has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $318,712 .

. TINA DONIKOWSKI sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $210,312

PAUL R OLDHAM (EVP, CFO) sold 1,061 shares for an estimated $132,625

ANNE DELSANTO sold 148 shares for an estimated $15,486

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AEIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $AEIS stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.