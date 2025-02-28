Insider Sale: EVP of $AEIS Sells 1,061 Shares

Paul R Oldham, the EVP of $AEIS, sold 1,061 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $132,625. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,787 shares of this class of $AEIS stock.
$AEIS Insider Trading Activity
$AEIS insiders have traded $AEIS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERICK BALL sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $384,545
- LANESHA MINNIX has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $318,712.
- TINA DONIKOWSKI sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $210,312
- PAUL R OLDHAM (EVP, CFO) sold 1,061 shares for an estimated $132,625
- ANNE DELSANTO sold 148 shares for an estimated $15,486
$AEIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $AEIS stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 663,203 shares (+303.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,686,162
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 618,301 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,494,144
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 505,001 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,393,265
- FMR LLC removed 279,183 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,281,930
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 243,351 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,138,676
- NORGES BANK added 166,220 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,220,018
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 157,811 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,247,685
