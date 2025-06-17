Insider Sale: EVP of $ADSK Sells 486 Shares

Rebecca Pearce, the EVP of $ADSK, sold 486 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $145,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,345 shares of this class of $ADSK stock.

$ADSK Insider Trading Activity

$ADSK insiders have traded $ADSK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN W. HOPE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,509 shares for an estimated $670,282 .

. JOHN T CAHILL purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $534,194

REBECCA PEARCE (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 486 shares for an estimated $145,800

$ADSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 634 institutional investors add shares of $ADSK stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ADSK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADSK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

$ADSK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADSK in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

$ADSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADSK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ADSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $334.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $333.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 William Jellison from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $305.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $335.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $357.0 on 01/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.