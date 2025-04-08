Insider Sale: EVP of $ACAD Sells 2,708 Shares

Mark C. Schneyer, the EVP of $ACAD, sold 2,708 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $40,132. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 59,456 shares of this class of $ACAD stock.

$ACAD Insider Trading Activity

$ACAD insiders have traded $ACAD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK C. SCHNEYER (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,911 shares for an estimated $282,080 .

. BRENDAN TEEHAN (EVP, COO, HEAD OF COMMERCIAL) sold 10,329 shares for an estimated $173,630

JAMES KIHARA (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,671 shares for an estimated $111,852 .

. ELIZABETH A. GAROFALO sold 4,919 shares for an estimated $89,673

$ACAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $ACAD stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

