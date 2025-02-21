Insider Sale: EV President of $ONTF Sells 3,315 Shares

Jayesh Sahasi, the EV President of $ONTF, sold 3,315 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $21,140. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 691,970 shares of this class of $ONTF stock.
$ONTF Insider Trading Activity
$ONTF insiders have traded $ONTF stock on the open market 108 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 108 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONTF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHARAT SHARAN (President and Chief Executive) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 319,047 shares for an estimated $2,041,646.
- STEVEN VATTUONE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 137,643 shares for an estimated $894,573.
- JAMES BLACKIE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 58,971 shares for an estimated $383,264.
- JAYESH SAHASI (EV President, Product and CTO) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 49,260 shares for an estimated $319,706.
- DOMINIQUE TREMPONT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,750 shares for an estimated $86,327.
$ONTF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $ONTF stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 249,045 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,608,830
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 140,798 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $909,555
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 122,700 shares (+50.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $792,642
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 120,229 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $776,679
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 112,170 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $724,618
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 110,937 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $716,653
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 110,535 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $714,056
