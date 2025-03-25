Insider Sale: Director at $ZUMZ Sells 4,747 Shares

Liliana Gil Valletta, a director at $ZUMZ, sold 4,747 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $71,735. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 31.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,255 shares of this class of $ZUMZ stock.

$ZUMZ Insider Trading Activity

$ZUMZ insiders have traded $ZUMZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZUMZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LILIANA GIL VALLETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,030 shares for an estimated $143,468 .

. CARMEN BAUZA sold 3,386 shares for an estimated $74,424

$ZUMZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $ZUMZ stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

