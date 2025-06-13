Insider Sale: Director at $ZM Sells 2,617 Shares

Janet Napolitano, a director at $ZM, sold 2,617 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $200,921. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,728 shares of this class of $ZM stock.

$ZM Insider Trading Activity

$ZM insiders have traded $ZM stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC S. YUAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 609,569 shares for an estimated $48,433,641 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,853,283 .

. APARNA BAWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,491 shares for an estimated $2,857,544 .

. VELCHAMY SANKARLINGAM (Pres. of Engineering & Product) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,251 shares for an estimated $1,910,787 .

. SANTIAGO SUBOTOVSKY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,900 shares for an estimated $774,136 .

. JANET NAPOLITANO sold 2,617 shares for an estimated $200,921

SHANE CREHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,412 shares for an estimated $111,104

$ZM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 367 institutional investors add shares of $ZM stock to their portfolio, and 360 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 03/04, 02/25, 01/28 and 0 sales.

$ZM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

$ZM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Allan Verkhovski from Scotiabank set a target price of $85.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $79.0 on 04/16/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.