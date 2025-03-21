Insider Sale: Director at $ZM Sells 193 Shares

Santiago Subotovsky, a director at $ZM, sold 193 shares of the company on 12-04-2024 for an estimated $15,999. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ZM stock.

$ZM Insider Trading Activity

$ZM insiders have traded $ZM stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC S. YUAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 1,126,908 shares for an estimated $88,964,603 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,800,697 .

. APARNA BAWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 42,783 shares for an estimated $3,150,982 .

. VELCHAMY SANKARLINGAM (Pres. of Engineering & Product) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,773 shares for an estimated $1,877,083 .

. KELLY STECKELBERG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,052 shares for an estimated $1,567,402 .

. SHANE CREHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $700,259 .

. JANET NAPOLITANO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,477 shares for an estimated $310,650 .

. SANTIAGO SUBOTOVSKY sold 193 shares for an estimated $15,999

$ZM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of $ZM stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 0 sales.

$ZM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/26/2024

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

$ZM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $96.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $85.0 on 10/17/2024

