Insider Sale: Director at $ZDGE Sells 25,767 Shares

MARK GHERMEZIAN, a director at $ZDGE, sold 25,767 shares of the company on 06-25-2025 for an estimated $102,926. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ZDGE stock.
$ZDGE Insider Trading Activity
$ZDGE insiders have traded $ZDGE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZDGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK GHERMEZIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,450 shares for an estimated $292,688.
- ELLIOT GIBBER has made 3 purchases buying 11,999 shares for an estimated $24,339 and 0 sales.
- GREGORY SUESS has made 4 purchases buying 8,825 shares for an estimated $19,992 and 0 sales.
$ZDGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ZDGE stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 46,598 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,573
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 44,000 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,520
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 43,721 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,869
- THOMPSON DAVIS & CO., INC. added 36,110 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,136
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 29,290 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,790
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 20,422 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,583
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 19,774 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,073
