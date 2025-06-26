Insider Sale: Director at $ZDGE Sells 25,767 Shares

MARK GHERMEZIAN, a director at $ZDGE, sold 25,767 shares of the company on 06-25-2025 for an estimated $102,926. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ZDGE stock.

$ZDGE Insider Trading Activity

$ZDGE insiders have traded $ZDGE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZDGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK GHERMEZIAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,450 shares for an estimated $292,688 .

. ELLIOT GIBBER has made 3 purchases buying 11,999 shares for an estimated $24,339 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY SUESS has made 4 purchases buying 8,825 shares for an estimated $19,992 and 0 sales.

$ZDGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ZDGE stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

