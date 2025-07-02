Insider Sale: Director at $YOU Sells 3,000 Shares

Adam Wiener, a director at $YOU, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $82,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 212,634 shares of this class of $YOU stock.

$YOU Insider Trading Activity

$YOU insiders have traded $YOU stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YOU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENTS II, LLC ALCLEAR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,067,373 shares for an estimated $26,916,187 .

. KENNETH L. CORNICK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 957,964 shares for an estimated $24,155,798 .

. ADAM WIENER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $157,500.

$YOU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $YOU stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

