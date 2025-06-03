Insider Sale: Director at $XPRO Sells 2,712 Shares

Eileen Goss Whelley, a director at $XPRO, sold 2,712 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $22,168. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,909 shares of this class of $XPRO stock.
$XPRO Insider Trading Activity
$XPRO insiders have traded $XPRO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL JARDON (President & CEO) purchased 45,200 shares for an estimated $493,132
- ROBERT WAYNE JR DRUMMOND purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $205,020
- EILEEN GOSS WHELLEY sold 2,712 shares for an estimated $22,168
- LISA L TROE sold 2,712 shares for an estimated $22,168
$XPRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $XPRO stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 4,069,103 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,446,883
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC added 2,678,489 shares (+60.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,624,180
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,912,619 shares (-74.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,011,432
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,542,292 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,232,381
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,447,209 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,385,257
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 959,258 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,535,024
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 941,105 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,735,579
$XPRO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
