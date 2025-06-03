Insider Sale: Director at $XPRO Sells 2,712 Shares

Eileen Goss Whelley, a director at $XPRO, sold 2,712 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $22,168. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,909 shares of this class of $XPRO stock.

$XPRO Insider Trading Activity

$XPRO insiders have traded $XPRO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL JARDON (President & CEO) purchased 45,200 shares for an estimated $493,132

ROBERT WAYNE JR DRUMMOND purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $205,020

EILEEN GOSS WHELLEY sold 2,712 shares for an estimated $22,168

LISA L TROE sold 2,712 shares for an estimated $22,168

$XPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $XPRO stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XPRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

