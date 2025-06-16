Insider Sale: Director at $XNCR Sells 2,993 Shares

Ellen Feigal, a director at $XNCR, sold 2,993 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $27,595. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,183 shares of this class of $XNCR stock.

$XNCR Insider Trading Activity

$XNCR insiders have traded $XNCR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BASSIL I DAHIYAT (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 19,716 shares for an estimated $268,080

JOHN R DESJARLAIS (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO) sold 9,697 shares for an estimated $131,851

NANCY VALENTE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,181 shares for an estimated $85,791 .

. CELIA ECKERT (SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 5,740 shares for an estimated $78,047

BART JAN CORNELISSEN (SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $30,232

RICHARD J RANIERI sold 2,993 shares for an estimated $27,595

ELLEN FEIGAL sold 2,993 shares for an estimated $27,595

$XNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $XNCR stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XNCR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XNCR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

