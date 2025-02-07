Insider Sale: Director at $WWD Sells 2,000 Shares

JOHN D COHN, a director at $WWD, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $378,780. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,964 shares of this class of $WWD stock.

$WWD Insider Trading Activity

$WWD insiders have traded $WWD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS G CROMWELL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 75,841 shares for an estimated $13,499,534 .

. JOHN D COHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,400 shares for an estimated $809,748.

$WWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $WWD stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

