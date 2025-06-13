Insider Sale: Director at $WVE Sells 30,000 Shares

Gregory L. Verdine, a director at $WVE, sold 30,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $208,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 282,517 shares of this class of $WVE stock.

$WVE Insider Trading Activity

$WVE insiders have traded $WVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL BOLNO (President and CEO) sold 169,025 shares for an estimated $1,617,569

GREGORY L. VERDINE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $208,500

CHRISTIAN O HENRY sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $102,574

$WVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $WVE stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

