Insider Sale: Director at $WVE Sells 10,500 Shares

CHRISTIAN O HENRY, a director at $WVE, sold 10,500 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $102,574. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 39.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,115 shares of this class of $WVE stock.

$WVE Insider Trading Activity

$WVE insiders have traded $WVE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PLC GSK purchased 2,791,930 shares for an estimated $22,335,440

PAUL BOLNO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 360,733 shares for an estimated $4,458,350 .

. CHRIS FRANCIS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 244,836 shares for an estimated $3,431,050 .

. KYLE MORAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 17,146 shares for an estimated $154,314

$WVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $WVE stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WVE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 10/03/2024

$WVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WVE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $WVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joon Leen from Truist Financial set a target price of $36.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $22.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $22.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Madison El-Saadi from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 10/03/2024

on 10/03/2024 Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 09/25/2024

