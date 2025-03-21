Insider Sale: Director at $WVE Sells 10,500 Shares

CHRISTIAN O HENRY, a director at $WVE, sold 10,500 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $102,574. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 39.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,115 shares of this class of $WVE stock.
$WVE Insider Trading Activity
$WVE insiders have traded $WVE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PLC GSK purchased 2,791,930 shares for an estimated $22,335,440
- PAUL BOLNO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 360,733 shares for an estimated $4,458,350.
- CHRIS FRANCIS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 244,836 shares for an estimated $3,431,050.
- KYLE MORAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 17,146 shares for an estimated $154,314
- CHRISTIAN O HENRY sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $102,574
$WVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $WVE stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 4,566,251 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,443,258
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,061,740 shares (+28.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,503,723
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,972,262 shares (+63.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,396,880
- SIREN, L.L.C. removed 1,970,681 shares (-34.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,377,323
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 1,786,278 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,096,258
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 1,660,866 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,544,912
- TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD removed 1,346,892 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,661,054
$WVE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WVE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 10/16/2024
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 10/03/2024
$WVE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WVE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $WVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joon Leen from Truist Financial set a target price of $36.0 on 11/12/2024
- Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 10/21/2024
- Tiago Fauth from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 10/17/2024
- Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $22.0 on 10/16/2024
- Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $22.0 on 10/16/2024
- Madison El-Saadi from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 10/03/2024
- Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 09/25/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.