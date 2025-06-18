Insider Sale: Director at $WULF Sells 21,182 Shares

Catherine J. Motz, a director at $WULF, sold 21,182 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $83,033. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 191,199 shares of this class of $WULF stock.

$WULF Insider Trading Activity

$WULF insiders have traded $WULF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WULF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE J. MOTZ sold 21,182 shares for an estimated $83,033

MICHAEL C. BUCELLA purchased 4,796 shares for an estimated $19,999

$WULF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $WULF stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

