Insider Sale: Director at $WSC Sells 110,307 Shares

Erik Olsson, a director at $WSC, sold 110,307 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $3,329,991. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 626,306 shares of this class of $WSC stock.

$WSC Insider Trading Activity

$WSC insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK OLSSON has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,699 and 1 sale selling 110,307 shares for an estimated $3,329,991 .

HEZRON T. LOPEZ (EVP, CLO, CCO & ESG) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $787,600

BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $646,337 and 0 sales.

SALLY J SHANKS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 14,059 shares for an estimated $487,681

TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $317,032 and 0 sales.

GERARD E HOLTHAUS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $174,955

JEFFREY SAGANSKY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,525

GRAEME PARKES (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $107,336

$WSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $WSC stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WSC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$WSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

$WSC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WSC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Faiza Alwy from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $35.0 on 10/31/2024

Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $46.0 on 09/25/2024

