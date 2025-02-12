Insider Sale: Director at $WSBF Sells 6,211 Shares

Stephen J Schmidt, a director at $WSBF, sold 6,211 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $85,644. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 70,078 shares of this class of $WSBF stock.

$WSBF Insider Trading Activity

$WSBF insiders have traded $WSBF stock on the open market 251 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 251 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J SCHMIDT has made 0 purchases and 177 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,473,584 .

. KRISTINE A RAPPE has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 77,815 shares for an estimated $1,152,789 .

. ELLEN SYBURG BARTEL has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $374,619 .

. MICHAEL L HANSEN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $187,573.

$WSBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $WSBF stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

