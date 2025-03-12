Insider Sale: Director at $WLY, WLYB Sells 2,041 Shares

David C Dobson, a director at $WLY, WLYB, sold 2,041 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $93,886. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 60.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,349 shares of this class of $WLY, WLYB stock.

$WLY, WLYB Insider Trading Activity

$WLY, WLYB insiders have traded $WLY, WLYB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLY, WLYB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID C DOBSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,390 shares for an estimated $155,951 .

. DANIELLE MCMAHAN (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 2,318 shares for an estimated $114,525

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.