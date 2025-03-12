News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $WLY, WLYB Sells 2,041 Shares

March 12, 2025 — 12:30 pm EDT

David C Dobson, a director at $WLY, WLYB, sold 2,041 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $93,886. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 60.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,349 shares of this class of $WLY, WLYB stock.

$WLY, WLYB Insider Trading Activity

$WLY, WLYB insiders have traded $WLY, WLYB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLY, WLYB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID C DOBSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,390 shares for an estimated $155,951.
  • DANIELLE MCMAHAN (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 2,318 shares for an estimated $114,525

