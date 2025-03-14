Insider Sale: Director at $WK Sells 1,500 Shares

Robert H Herz, a director at $WK, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $132,990. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,809 shares of this class of $WK stock.

$WK Insider Trading Activity

$WK insiders have traded $WK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUKU V. RADIA sold 25,678 shares for an estimated $2,439,410

MICHAEL D. HAWKINS (EVP, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,413 shares for an estimated $1,662,768 .

. ROBERT H HERZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,477 shares for an estimated $977,416 .

. JILL KLINDT (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 5,593 shares for an estimated $475,628

BRANDON ZIEGLER (EVP, CLO, CAO & Corp Secretary) sold 4,115 shares for an estimated $352,737

$WK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $WK stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

