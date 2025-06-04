Insider Sale: Director at $WING Sells 499 Shares

Lynn Crump Caine, a director at $WING, sold 499 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $172,454. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,945 shares of this class of $WING stock.
$WING Insider Trading Activity
$WING insiders have traded $WING stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WING stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL SKIPWORTH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,373,366.
- RAJ KAPOOR (SVP, Pres. of International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 903 shares for an estimated $260,228.
- LYNN CRUMP CAINE sold 499 shares for an estimated $172,454
- DONNIE UPSHAW (SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO) sold 91 shares for an estimated $21,364
$WING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $WING stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 942,777 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,671,635
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 529,294 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,398,140
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 498,775 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,513,664
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 496,717 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,049,420
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 449,056 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,298,052
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 425,488 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,981,583
- INVESCO LTD. removed 420,574 shares (-80.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,873,082
$WING Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WING in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
$WING Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WING recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WING in the last 6 months, with a median target of $270.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $360.0 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $270.0 on 03/26/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.