Insider Sale: Director at $WGO Sells 1,503 Shares

Jacqueline D. Woods, a director at $WGO, sold 1,503 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $66,612. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,985 shares of this class of $WGO stock.
$WGO Insider Trading Activity
$WGO insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRET A WOODSON (SVP-HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 12,187 shares for an estimated $690,271
- MICHAEL J HAPPE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $138,800
- WILLIAM C. FISHER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $109,620
- JACQUELINE D. WOODS sold 1,503 shares for an estimated $66,612
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $WGO stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,197,028 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,193,997
- PUNCH CARD MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 585,093 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,999,754
- BROAD PEAK INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTE LTD removed 577,483 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,592,137
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 474,273 shares (+40.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,660,763
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 454,303 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,706,597
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 305,818 shares (+1930.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,611,984
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 265,717 shares (+126.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,440,814
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.