Insider Sale: Director at $WGO Sells 1,503 Shares

February 14, 2025 — 10:15 am EST

Jacqueline D. Woods, a director at $WGO, sold 1,503 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $66,612. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,985 shares of this class of $WGO stock.

$WGO Insider Trading Activity

$WGO insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRET A WOODSON (SVP-HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 12,187 shares for an estimated $690,271
  • MICHAEL J HAPPE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $138,800
  • WILLIAM C. FISHER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $109,620
  • JACQUELINE D. WOODS sold 1,503 shares for an estimated $66,612

$WGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $WGO stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

