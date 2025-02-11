Insider Sale: Director at $WEAV Sells 20,711 Shares

Blake G Modersitzki, a director at $WEAV, sold 20,711 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $361,406. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,729,387 shares of this class of $WEAV stock.

$WEAV Insider Trading Activity

$WEAV insiders have traded $WEAV stock on the open market 109 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 109 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAKE G MODERSITZKI has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 1,929,915 shares for an estimated $28,756,689 .

. CAPITAL INC CROSSLINK has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 940,244 shares for an estimated $13,090,588 .

. ALAN TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 202,167 shares for an estimated $2,695,260 .

. BRETT T WHITE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 54,778 shares for an estimated $868,779

MARCUS BERTILSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $764,400 .

. BRANDEN NEISH (Chief Product &Technology Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 40,741 shares for an estimated $625,532 .

. ERIN GOODSELL (Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,528 shares for an estimated $392,527.

$WEAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $WEAV stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

