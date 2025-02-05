Insider Sale: Director at $W Sells 475 Shares

Anke Schaferkordt, a director at $W, sold 475 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $22,049. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,554 shares of this class of $W stock.

$W Insider Trading Activity

$W insiders have traded $W stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $W stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIRAJ SHAH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $5,689,723 .

. STEVEN CONINE (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $5,689,315 .

. FIONA TAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 36,049 shares for an estimated $1,791,637 .

. JON BLOTNER (Pres., Commercial & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 31,950 shares for an estimated $1,565,938 .

. KATE GULLIVER (CFO and Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,484 shares for an estimated $1,315,570 .

. THOMAS NETZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,040 shares for an estimated $996,315 .

. ANKE SCHAFERKORDT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 872 shares for an estimated $38,294.

$W Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $W stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

