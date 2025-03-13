Insider Sale: Director at $VST Sells 4,986 Shares

PAUL M BARBAS, a director at $VST, sold 4,986 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $623,848. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,063 shares of this class of $VST stock.

$VST Insider Trading Activity

$VST insiders have traded $VST stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J MUSCATO (EVP, Pres Wholesale Ops & Dev) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 207,100 shares for an estimated $33,413,259 .

. SCOTT A HUDSON (EVP & President Vistra Retail) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $18,878,250 .

. CARRIE LEE KIRBY (EVP and Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $13,793,828 .

. STEPHANIE ZAPATA MOORE (EVP and General Counsel) sold 38,141 shares for an estimated $6,176,553

PAUL M BARBAS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 48,271 shares for an estimated $5,985,014 .

. SCOTT B HELM sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,795,380

$VST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 602 institutional investors add shares of $VST stock to their portfolio, and 493 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

