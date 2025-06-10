Insider Sale: Director at $VST Sells 25,000 Shares

JOHN R SULT, a director at $VST, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $4,291,675. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,946 shares of this class of $VST stock.

$VST Insider Trading Activity

$VST insiders have traded $VST stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARRIE LEE KIRBY (EVP and Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,000 shares for an estimated $16,953,596 .

. KRISTOPHER E. MOLDOVAN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 104,981 shares for an estimated $15,700,470 .

. SCOTT B HELM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $14,568,740 .

. SCOTT A HUDSON (EVP & President Vistra Retail) sold 56,000 shares for an estimated $8,792,000

PAUL M BARBAS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 48,271 shares for an estimated $5,985,014 .

. STEPHANIE ZAPATA MOORE (EVP and General Counsel) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $5,650,225

JOHN R SULT sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $4,291,675

JOHN WILLIAM PITESA purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $190,125

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 642 institutional investors add shares of $VST stock to their portfolio, and 582 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VST stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VST forecast page.

$VST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $134.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI set a target price of $192.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $134.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 An analyst from Daiwa set a target price of $120.0 on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.