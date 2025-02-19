Insider Sale: Director at $VRSN Sells 3,000 Shares

KATHLEEN A COTE, a director at $VRSN, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $690,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,346 shares of this class of $VRSN stock.

$VRSN Insider Trading Activity

$VRSN insiders have traded $VRSN stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 41 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 41 purchases buying 474,267 shares for an estimated $93,629,042 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANNY R MCPHERSON (EVP - Technology & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,592 shares for an estimated $1,671,602 .

. THOMAS C INDELICARTO (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,684 shares for an estimated $699,960 .

JOHN CALYS (SVP, Cont., Chief Acct Officer) sold 1,066 shares for an estimated $198,800

$VRSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of $VRSN stock to their portfolio, and 390 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRSN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRSN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

