Insider Sale: Director at $VRSK Sells 1,179 Shares

Bruce Edward Hansen, a director at $VRSK, sold 1,179 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $347,746. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,786 shares of this class of $VRSK stock.

$VRSK Insider Trading Activity

$VRSK insiders have traded $VRSK stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. GROVER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,417 shares for an estimated $1,742,600

LEE SHAVEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,101,970 .

. BRUCE EDWARD HANSEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,358 shares for an estimated $669,389 .

. KATHY CARD BECKLES (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,111 shares for an estimated $595,428

ELIZABETH MANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $276,206.

$VRSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of $VRSK stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRSK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRSK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

