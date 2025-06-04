Insider Sale: Director at $VRNS Sells 6,000 Shares

DEN BOSCH FRED VAN, a director at $VRNS, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $300,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 131,666 shares of this class of $VRNS stock.

$VRNS Insider Trading Activity

$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEN BOSCH FRED VAN sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $54.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 12/19/2024

