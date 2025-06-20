Insider Sale: Director at $VREX Sells 2,575 Shares

Jay K. Kunkel, a director at $VREX, sold 2,575 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $20,007. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,477 shares of this class of $VREX stock.
$VREX Insider Trading Activity
$VREX insiders have traded $VREX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VREX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUNNY SANYAL (President and CEO) sold 8,749 shares for an estimated $98,338
- KIMBERLEY E. HONEYSETT (SVP and CLO) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $51,329
- JAY K. KUNKEL sold 2,575 shares for an estimated $20,007
$VREX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $VREX stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,471,736 shares (-79.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,072,137
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 1,295,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,026,640
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 578,509 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,710,704
- CITIGROUP INC removed 549,242 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,371,207
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 487,506 shares (+366.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,655,069
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 481,537 shares (+21.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,585,829
- COOKE & BIELER LP added 333,794 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,872,010
