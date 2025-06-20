Insider Sale: Director at $VREX Sells 2,575 Shares

Jay K. Kunkel, a director at $VREX, sold 2,575 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $20,007. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,477 shares of this class of $VREX stock.

$VREX Insider Trading Activity

$VREX insiders have traded $VREX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VREX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNNY SANYAL (President and CEO) sold 8,749 shares for an estimated $98,338

KIMBERLEY E. HONEYSETT (SVP and CLO) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $51,329

JAY K. KUNKEL sold 2,575 shares for an estimated $20,007

$VREX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $VREX stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.