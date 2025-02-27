Insider Sale: Director at $VPG Sells 814 Shares

Sejal Shah Gulati, a director at $VPG, sold 814 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $20,032. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,602 shares of this class of $VPG stock.
$VPG Insider Trading Activity
$VPG insiders have traded $VPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEJAL SHAH GULATI sold 814 shares for an estimated $20,032
$VPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $VPG stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 524,153 shares (-65.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,301,870
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 492,201 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,551,957
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 267,826 shares (+683.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,285,876
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 245,839 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,769,841
- AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 219,074 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,141,666
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 176,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,130,743
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 148,802 shares (+82.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,492,382
