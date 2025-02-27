Insider Sale: Director at $VPG Sells 814 Shares

Sejal Shah Gulati, a director at $VPG, sold 814 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $20,032. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,602 shares of this class of $VPG stock.

$VPG Insider Trading Activity

$VPG insiders have traded $VPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEJAL SHAH GULATI sold 814 shares for an estimated $20,032

$VPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $VPG stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

