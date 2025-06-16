Insider Sale: Director at $VNDA Sells 7,000 Shares

Stephen Ray Mitchell, a director at $VNDA, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $32,130. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 97,082 shares of this class of $VNDA stock.

$VNDA Insider Trading Activity

$VNDA insiders have traded $VNDA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VNDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIHAEL HRISTOS POLYMEROPOULOS (President and CEO) has made 12 purchases buying 90,000 shares for an estimated $416,307 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN RAY MITCHELL sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $32,130

KEVIN PATRICK MORAN (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $8,778

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VNDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $VNDA stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.