Insider Sale: Director at $VMD Sells 34,100 Shares

Nitin Kaushal, a director at $VMD, sold 34,100 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $239,041. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 126,843 shares of this class of $VMD stock.

$VMD Insider Trading Activity

$VMD insiders have traded $VMD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NITIN KAUSHAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,952 shares for an estimated $301,005 .

. TIMOTHY SMOKOFF has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,865 shares for an estimated $91,363.

$VMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $VMD stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

