Insider Sale: Director at $VLGEA Sells 3,000 Shares

KEVIN BEGLEY, a director at $VLGEA, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $112,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,961 shares of this class of $VLGEA stock.

$VLGEA Insider Trading Activity

$VLGEA insiders have traded $VLGEA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLGEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN BEGLEY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,433 shares for an estimated $547,663.

$VLGEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $VLGEA stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

