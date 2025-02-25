Insider Sale: Director at $VIR Sells 10,056 Shares

GEORGE A SCANGOS, a director at $VIR, sold 10,056 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $95,063. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 698,239 shares of this class of $VIR stock.

$VIR Insider Trading Activity

$VIR insiders have traded $VIR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE A SCANGOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,020 shares for an estimated $202,638 .

. BACKER MARIANNE DE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 16,122 shares for an estimated $152,407

VICKI L SATO sold 10,960 shares for an estimated $137,219

ANN M. HANLY (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 14,168 shares for an estimated $133,935

VERNEUIL VANINA DE (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,363 shares for an estimated $126,001 .

. JANET NAPOLITANO sold 12,190 shares for an estimated $95,032

BRENT SABATINI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,124 shares for an estimated $29,057.

$VIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $VIR stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

