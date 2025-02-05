Insider Sale: Director at $VIAV Sells 15,418 Shares

KEITH BARNES, a director at $VIAV, sold 15,418 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $188,716. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 178,881 shares of this class of $VIAV stock.

$VIAV Insider Trading Activity

$VIAV insiders have traded $VIAV stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MASOOD JABBAR has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $1,125,450 .

. PAUL MCNAB (EVP, Chief Mktg & Stgy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,044 shares for an estimated $215,209 .

. KEITH BARNES sold 15,418 shares for an estimated $188,716

RALPH RONDINONE (SVP Global Operations NSE) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,681 shares for an estimated $178,891 .

. LUKE M SCRIVANICH (SVP General Manager OSP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,392 shares for an estimated $138,573 .

. KEVIN CHRISTOPHER SIEBERT (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,103 shares for an estimated $96,433.

$VIAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $VIAV stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

