Insider Sale: Director at $VEEV Sells 171 Shares

Priscilla Hung, a director at $VEEV, sold 171 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $48,632. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,966 shares of this class of $VEEV stock.
$VEEV Insider Trading Activity
$VEEV insiders have traded $VEEV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY S CABRAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,197 shares for an estimated $932,995.
- THOMAS D. SCHWENGER (Pres. & Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,350 shares for an estimated $573,491.
- JONATHAN FADDIS (SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,620 shares for an estimated $375,198.
- PRISCILLA HUNG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 343 shares for an estimated $97,308.
$VEEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 469 institutional investors add shares of $VEEV stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,462,476 shares (+76.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $570,383,315
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,042,500 shares (+540.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $473,104,275
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 1,041,994 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,357,070
- STOCKBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC added 752,692 shares (+115.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $174,346,047
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 689,700 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,755,211
- LINONIA PARTNERSHIP LP added 633,585 shares (+52.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,757,293
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 628,268 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,525,716
$VEEV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VEEV stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
$VEEV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VEEV in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/29/2025
$VEEV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VEEV recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $VEEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $295.0 on 06/02/2025
- Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $329.0 on 05/30/2025
- Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 05/29/2025
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $325.0 on 05/29/2025
- David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $295.0 on 05/29/2025
- Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $285.0 on 05/29/2025
- Joe Meares from Truist Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 05/29/2025
