Insider Sale: Director at $VEEV Sells 171 Shares

Priscilla Hung, a director at $VEEV, sold 171 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $48,632. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,966 shares of this class of $VEEV stock.

$VEEV Insider Trading Activity

$VEEV insiders have traded $VEEV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY S CABRAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,197 shares for an estimated $932,995 .

. THOMAS D. SCHWENGER (Pres. & Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,350 shares for an estimated $573,491 .

. JONATHAN FADDIS (SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,620 shares for an estimated $375,198 .

. PRISCILLA HUNG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 343 shares for an estimated $97,308.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VEEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 469 institutional investors add shares of $VEEV stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VEEV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VEEV stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VEEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/16.

on 05/29 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/16. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VEEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VEEV in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VEEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VEEV forecast page.

$VEEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VEEV recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $VEEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $295.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $329.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $325.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $295.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $285.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Joe Meares from Truist Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 05/29/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.