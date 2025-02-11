Insider Sale: Director at $UTI Sells 704,881 Shares

Capital Management, LLC Coliseum, a director at $UTI, sold 704,881 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $19,877,644. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,145,755 shares of this class of $UTI stock.
$UTI Insider Trading Activity
$UTI insiders have traded $UTI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,188,460 shares for an estimated $82,215,477.
- ROBERT THOMAS DEVINCENZI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,818,252.
- JEROME ALAN GRANT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 68,000 shares for an estimated $1,192,373
- KENNETH R TRAMMELL sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $777,453
- LINDA J SRERE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $765,900
$UTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $UTI stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 878,038 shares (+73048.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,276,897
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC added 653,134 shares (+329.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,619,958
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 628,371 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,217,312
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 483,170 shares (+1377.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,422,300
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 458,558 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,456,153
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 295,408 shares (+362.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,594,939
- CONCENTRIC CAPITAL STRATEGIES, LP removed 289,004 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,699,205
