Insider Sale: Director at $UTI Sells 704,881 Shares

Capital Management, LLC Coliseum, a director at $UTI, sold 704,881 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $19,877,644. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,145,755 shares of this class of $UTI stock.

$UTI Insider Trading Activity

$UTI insiders have traded $UTI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,188,460 shares for an estimated $82,215,477 .

. ROBERT THOMAS DEVINCENZI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,818,252 .

. JEROME ALAN GRANT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 68,000 shares for an estimated $1,192,373

KENNETH R TRAMMELL sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $777,453

LINDA J SRERE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $765,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $UTI stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.