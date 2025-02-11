News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $UTI Sells 704,881 Shares

February 11, 2025 — 09:00 am EST

Capital Management, LLC Coliseum, a director at $UTI, sold 704,881 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $19,877,644. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,145,755 shares of this class of $UTI stock.

$UTI Insider Trading Activity

$UTI insiders have traded $UTI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,188,460 shares for an estimated $82,215,477.
  • ROBERT THOMAS DEVINCENZI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,818,252.
  • JEROME ALAN GRANT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 68,000 shares for an estimated $1,192,373
  • KENNETH R TRAMMELL sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $777,453
  • LINDA J SRERE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $765,900

$UTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $UTI stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

