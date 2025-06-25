Insider Sale: Director at $UTHR Sells 645 Shares

Nilda Mesa, a director at $UTHR, sold 645 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $187,045. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,883 shares of this class of $UTHR stock.

$UTHR Insider Trading Activity

$UTHR insiders have traded $UTHR stock on the open market 192 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 192 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL BENKOWITZ (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 116 sales selling 91,679 shares for an estimated $32,405,247 .

. PAUL A MAHON (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 66,000 shares for an estimated $19,602,157 .

. RAY KURZWEIL has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,755,151 .

. JAMES EDGEMOND (CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $3,904,496 .

. CHRISTOPHER PATUSKY has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,361,656 .

. RAYMOND DWEK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,850,390 .

. TOMMY G THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $2,355,693 .

. RICHARD GILTNER sold 3,036 shares for an estimated $879,214

NILDA MESA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 900 shares for an estimated $277,765.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UTHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of $UTHR stock to their portfolio, and 340 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$UTHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UTHR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UTHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UTHR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.