Insider Sale: Director at $UTHR Sells 3,000 Shares

RAYMOND DWEK, a director at $UTHR, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $855,480. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 63.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,750 shares of this class of $UTHR stock.

$UTHR Insider Trading Activity

$UTHR insiders have traded $UTHR stock on the open market 293 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 293 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL BENKOWITZ (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 217 sales selling 196,379 shares for an estimated $72,476,991 .

. LOUIS W SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 26,209 shares for an estimated $9,781,714 .

. PAUL A MAHON (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,400 shares for an estimated $9,079,304 .

. JAMES EDGEMOND (CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 23,360 shares for an estimated $8,495,043 .

. RAY KURZWEIL has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,755,151 .

. RICHARD GILTNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,817,022 .

. CHRISTOPHER PATUSKY has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,361,656 .

. RAYMOND DWEK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,993,680 .

. TOMMY G THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,592,828 .

. JUDY D. OLIAN sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $721,840

CHRISTOPHER CAUSEY sold 510 shares for an estimated $192,080

NILDA MESA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 479 shares for an estimated $183,070.

$UTHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of $UTHR stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UTHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UTHR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

$UTHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UTHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UTHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $412.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jasper Hellweg from Argus Research set a target price of $400.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $425.0 on 10/31/2024

