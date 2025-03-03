Insider Sale: Director at $USNA Sells 780 Shares

Peggie Pelosi, a director at $USNA, sold 780 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $21,918. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,395 shares of this class of $USNA stock.

$USNA Insider Trading Activity

$USNA insiders have traded $USNA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILBERT A FULLER sold 675 shares for an estimated $25,457

PEGGIE PELOSI sold 780 shares for an estimated $21,918

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$USNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $USNA stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.