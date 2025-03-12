Insider Sale: Director at $USNA Sells 500 Shares

John Turman Fleming, a director at $USNA, sold 500 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $16,647. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,026 shares of this class of $USNA stock.
$USNA Insider Trading Activity
$USNA insiders have traded $USNA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JIM BROWN (CEO & PRESIDENT) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $147,350
- DAVID MULHAM MULHAM (CHIEF SALES OFFICER) sold 3,234 shares for an estimated $106,669
- GILBERT A FULLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,349 shares for an estimated $46,647.
- PEGGIE PELOSI sold 780 shares for an estimated $21,918
- JOHN TURMAN FLEMING sold 500 shares for an estimated $16,647
$USNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $USNA stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 99,383 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,566,855
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 97,730 shares (+2623.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,507,529
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 58,400 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,095,976
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 55,795 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,002,482
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 55,059 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,976,067
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 47,745 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,713,568
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 42,884 shares (+74.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,539,106
