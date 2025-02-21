Insider Sale: Director at $UPWK Sells 1,899 Shares

ELIZABETH A NELSON, a director at $UPWK, sold 1,899 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $34,193. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,299 shares of this class of $UPWK stock.

$UPWK Insider Trading Activity

$UPWK insiders have traded $UPWK stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH A NELSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 225,000 shares for an estimated $3,411,746 .

. HAYDEN BROWN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 135,235 shares for an estimated $2,009,572 .

. DAVE BOTTOMS (GM, VP Marketplace) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 50,125 shares for an estimated $716,563 .

. ERICA GESSERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,351 shares for an estimated $642,779 .

. OLIVIER MARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 23,318 shares for an estimated $352,036.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UPWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $UPWK stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.