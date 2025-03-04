Insider Sale: Director at $UNM Sells 4,423 Shares

Susan D. DeVore, a director at $UNM, sold 4,423 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $359,177. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,396 shares of this class of $UNM stock.

$UNM Insider Trading Activity

$UNM insiders have traded $UNM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD P MCKENNEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 176,660 shares for an estimated $12,264,766 .

. HANLEY RONALD P O sold 14,299 shares for an estimated $1,031,023

LISA G IGLESIAS (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $942,300 .

. SUSAN D. DEVORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $808,787 .

. TIMOTHY GERALD ARNOLD (EVP, VB & President, Colonial) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $769,199

GLORIA C LARSON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $745,000

STEVEN ANDREW ZABEL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,300 shares for an estimated $506,035

ELIZABETH CLAIRE AHMED (EVP, People & Communications) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $320,800

CHRISTOPHER W PYNE (EVP, Group Benefits) sold 3,250 shares for an estimated $227,565

WALTER LYNN JR RICE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $104,345

$UNM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of $UNM stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

