Insider Sale: Director at $UMH Sells 2,800 Shares

AMY LYNN BUTEWICZ, a director at $UMH, sold 2,800 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $47,460. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,388 shares of this class of $UMH stock.

$UMH Insider Trading Activity

$UMH insiders have traded $UMH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM EDWARD MITCHELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 170,652 shares for an estimated $2,929,607 .

. SAMUEL A LANDY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $849,500 .

. AMY LYNN BUTEWICZ sold 2,800 shares for an estimated $47,460

JEFFREY A CARUS has made 2 purchases buying 60 shares for an estimated $1,049 and 0 sales.

$UMH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $UMH stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UMH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UMH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

