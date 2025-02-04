Insider Sale: Director at $UMBF Sells 527 Shares

Kevin Charles Gallagher, a director at $UMBF, sold 527 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $60,146. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,009 shares of this class of $UMBF stock.

$UMBF Insider Trading Activity

$UMBF insiders have traded $UMBF stock on the open market 110 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 108 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MARINER KEMPER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 108,315 shares for an estimated $11,696,695 .

. JAMES D RINE (President) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 13,570 shares for an estimated $1,500,142 .

. THOMAS S TERRY (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 10,092 shares for an estimated $1,127,503 .

. SHANNON ANDRESEN JOHNSON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 5,676 shares for an estimated $550,397 .

. KRIS A ROBBINS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $512,500

NIKKI FARENTINO NEWTON (President, Private Wealth Mgmt) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $267,396 .

. JOHN PAULS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,472 shares for an estimated $244,626 .

. RAM SHANKAR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $207,536 .

. STACY H KING (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $144,588 .

. ROBERT BRIAN BEAIRD (Chief Human Resource Officer) sold 854 shares for an estimated $105,362

UMA WILSON (Executive Vice President) sold 698 shares for an estimated $71,921

KEVIN CHARLES GALLAGHER sold 527 shares for an estimated $60,146

PHILLIP JAMES MASON (President, Inst. Banking) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 574 shares for an estimated $59,186 .

. GREG M GRAVES purchased 257 shares for an estimated $28,155

TAMARA PETERMAN purchased 180 shares for an estimated $19,733

DAVID CARL ODGERS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 100 shares for an estimated $12,290

$UMBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $UMBF stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

