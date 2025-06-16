Insider Sale: Director at $U Sells 15,782 Shares

Shlomo Dovrat, a director at $U, sold 15,782 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $394,707. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 239,089 shares of this class of $U stock.

$U Insider Trading Activity

$U insiders have traded $U stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $U stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER BAR-ZEEV has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,509,551 shares for an estimated $35,839,707 .

. DAVID HELGASON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 530,391 shares for an estimated $14,355,678 .

. MATTHEW S BROMBERG (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,072 shares for an estimated $2,826,403 .

. ANIRMA GUPTA (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 80,859 shares for an estimated $1,843,916 .

. JAMES M WHITEHURST has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,955 shares for an estimated $1,549,839 .

. SHLOMO DOVRAT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,250,842 .

. MARK BARRYSMITH (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 35,483 shares for an estimated $807,771 .

. FELIX THE (SVP Product & Technology, Grow) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,493 shares for an estimated $698,912 .

. DALY ROBYNNE SISCO sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $441,000

ALEXANDER BLUM (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,619 shares for an estimated $61,566.

$U Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $U stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$U Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $U in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

$U Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $U recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $U in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $16.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 03/11/2025

