Insider Sale: Director at $U Sells 150,000 Shares

David Helgason, a director at $U, sold 150,000 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $4,512,450. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,867,418 shares of this class of $U stock.

$U Insider Trading Activity

$U insiders have traded $U stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $U stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER BAR-ZEEV has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,520,000 shares for an estimated $34,780,588 .

. DAVID HELGASON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 592,293 shares for an estimated $14,829,147 .

. SHLOMO DOVRAT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 116,606 shares for an estimated $2,216,240 .

. FELIX THE (SVP Product & Technology, Grow) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 67,991 shares for an estimated $1,481,647 .

. ANIRMA GUPTA (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,384 shares for an estimated $469,531 .

. DALY ROBYNNE SISCO sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $441,000

MARK BARRYSMITH (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $321,398 .

. MICHELLE K. LEE sold 800 shares for an estimated $16,464

$U Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $U stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

