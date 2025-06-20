Insider Sale: Director at $TYRA Sells 10 Shares

GILLA KAPLAN, a director at $TYRA, sold 10 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $103. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,799 shares of this class of $TYRA stock.

$TYRA Insider Trading Activity

$TYRA insiders have traded $TYRA stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TYRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA has made 6 purchases buying 1,561,335 shares for an estimated $15,320,005 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GILLA KAPLAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 61,392 shares for an estimated $628,263 .

. NINA S KJELLSON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 35,267 shares for an estimated $562,435.

$TYRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $TYRA stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

